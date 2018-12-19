ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018

Man sabotages package thieves with glitter bomb trap
A man who decided he was sick and tired of package thieves decide to plot some revenge - and it was glorious.
Around the country:
- Kansas: The state of Kansas will pay $1.1 million to a Missouri man who wrongfully spent nearly 17 years in prison for a robbery he says was committed by his doppelganger. Read more.
- Los Angeles: A Los Angeles bishop has resigned after allegations of past misconduct with a minor, the local archbishop said. Read more.
- Iowa: Police were called to an Iowa middle school Monday after administrators said a gym teacher was drunk on the job with a BAC of .224. Read more.
Bombshell Facebook report
Facebook offered more of its users' data to companies including Microsoft and Amazon than it has admitted, according to a new report by The New York Times.
Florida man
A 23-year-old Florida man was arrested after he tried to pay for food at a McDonald's drive-thru with marijuana, according to police.
Trump orders rapid withdrawal from Syria
Planning is underway for a "full" and "rapid" withdrawal of US troops from Syria, a US defense official told CNN Wednesday.
More POLITICS headlines:
Penny Marshall dies at 75
Penny Marshall, the famed actress, comedian and director, has died at age 75, according to multiple reports including NBC News.
More ENTERTAINMENT headlines:
