ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018

Children found buried in father's backyard

Investigators in Georgia are trying to piece together an incident in which they say the remains of two children who went missing were found buried in their father's backyard. Elwyn Crocker Sr., who worked as a Walmart Santa, and three others were arrested and charged.

Around the country:

Oregon: A Washington man who was registered as a guest at a Portland DoubleTree hotel says he was racially profiled when he was asked to leave while making a phone call in the lobby. The incident was recorded on video. Read more.

A plane crashed between two homes in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Tuesday, leaving one person dead. Read more.

A plane crashed between two homes in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Tuesday, leaving one person dead. Read more. Connecticut: Police in Connecticut say a man shot and killed his own dog in a park because he feared it might attack some children. Read more.

8-year-old Guatemalan boy dies in US custody

An 8-year-old Guatemalan boy died late Christmas Eve in the custody of US Customs and Border Protection, the agency said, the second Guatemalan child to die in the agency's custody this month.

Black wrestler forced to cut dreadlocks

The parents of the 16-year-old black varsity wrestler who was forced to cut his dreadlocks before a match have spoken out for the first time since the incident.

Stock market tries for a comeback

The stock market is trying to rebound from a disastrous Christmas Eve, but a morning rally quickly ran out of steam. The Dow turned negative Wednesday after opening 150 points higher.

