ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019

Taiwan's president issues warning to the world

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has sent out a warning to Asia in the face of mounting aggression from Beijing.

Around the country:

Police in Florida are looking for the vandal who painted "#MeToo" on the leg of the nurse on the iconic statue of a WWII sailor kissing a nurse. Read more. Texas: A truck driver hauling frozen strawberries from Mexico into the United States is in custody after customs officers at a Texas port found nearly $13 million worth of methamphetamine hidden in the trailer. Read more.

FDA chief: Feds may have to step in on vaccine laws

The head of the US Food and Drug Administration says that if states don't require more schoolchildren to get vaccinated, the federal government might have to step in.

Grand Canyon safety manager raises radiation concerns

Uranium ore stored at the Grand Canyon National Park museum may have exposed visitors and workers to elevated levels of radiation, according to the park's safety, health and wellness manager.

Bernie Sanders raises nearly $6M in 24 hours

Bernie Sanders raised nearly $6 million in the 24 hours following his 2020 presidential campaign launch, his campaign said Wednesday, a record-smashing debut that easily outstripped his Democratic rivals.

More POLITICS headlines:

Nick Sandmann files lawsuit against Washington Post

Attorneys for a Kentucky high school student who was at the center of a viral video controversy are suing the Washington Post, seeking $250 million in damages.

More ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

