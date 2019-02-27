ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019

Michael Cohen testifies

President Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen testifies before Congress in a pubic hearing Wednesday morning.

Around the country:

Two Miami-Dade police officers were charged Tuesday after surveillance video of a March 2018 arrest appeared to show a sergeant slapping a handcuffed teen in the face. Read more. Chicago: The city of Chicago is guaranteed to elect its first black woman mayor this spring. Read more.

The city of Chicago is guaranteed to elect its first black woman mayor this spring. Read more. New York: Three people were killed and nine injured when a vehicle was struck Tuesday by two Long Island Rail Road trains going in opposite directions, according to officials. Read more.

Three people were killed and nine injured when a vehicle was struck Tuesday by two Long Island Rail Road trains going in opposite directions, according to officials. Read more. Nebraska: Authorities in Nebraska have issued subpoenas to more than 400 Catholic churches and entities requesting records related to child sexual assault, the state's Department of Justice said Tuesday. Read more.

Authorities in Nebraska have issued subpoenas to more than 400 Catholic churches and entities requesting records related to child sexual assault, the state's Department of Justice said Tuesday. Read more. Florida: A zookeeper in Jacksonville, Florida, was taken to a local hospital after being injured by a rhinoceros Tuesday morning. Read more.

Docs: Immigrant children sexually abused in custody

The Department of Health and Human Services received more than 4,500 complaints of sexual abuse against unaccompanied minors from 2014-2018, according to internal agency documents released Tuesday by Florida Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch.

Methodists reject proposal to allow gay clergy

United Methodist churches and clergy could face removal from the denomination if they do not affirm its stance against gay marriage and noncelibate LGBT clergy by 2021. The church reached the decision in a vote at a General Conference in St. Louis on Tuesday.

Trump meets with Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump embarked Wednesday on another round of high-stakes nuclear diplomacy with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, a follow-up encounter that officials in the US and across Asia are watching with trepidation as the President works to convert personal chemistry into real progress.

