ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019

Trump delivers 2019 State of the Union speech
President Donald Trump delivered his 2019 State of the Union address Tuesday evening.
Around the country:
- Tennessee: A man who was partially eaten by a bear last year in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park died of a meth overdose, according to an autopsy report released Monday. Read more.
- Montana: An Oregon man has pleaded guilty to charges alleging he abandoned a 5-month-old baby under a pile of debris in the woods of western Montana in July. Read more.
- Arizona: The former Hacienda HealthCare nurse accused of impregnating a severely disabled woman pleaded not guilty Tuesday in a Maricopa County, Arizona court. Read more.
- Colorado: Trapped by the sharp claws and teeth of a mountain lion, a runner fought hard for his life. To break free, wildlife officials said, he choked the animal to death. Read more.
- Chicago: More than a dozen videos released by the Cook County Sheriff's Office this week show the commotion after a security guard was shot by a police officer at a Chicago bar. Read more.
Trump's plan to end America's HIV epidemic by 2030
In Tuesday night's State of the Union address, President Donald Trump called for the elimination of HIV transmissions in the United States by 2030, raising hope and questions about putting an end to the epidemic.
How most illegal immigrants come to be in the US
Much of the immigration spotlight recently has centered around building a wall at Mexico’s border with the United States, but Sunday's news of the arrest of a Grammy-nominated artist for allegedly being illegally present in the U.S. has brought a larger issue to light: People are overstaying their visas.
Fact-checking Trump's State of the Union address
Trump, asking Americans to "choose greatness" Tuesday night, focused on some of his top priorities: immigration, the economy, infrastructure, drug prices and national security.
More POLITICS headlines:
- Stacey Abrams slams Trump administration
- Trump announces 2nd North Korean summit
- Klobuchar says she'll announce 2020 plans on Sunday
- Federal prosecutors seek interviews with Trump Organization executives
ENTERTAINMENT headlines:
- The New York Times reports $709 million in digital revenue for 2018, adds 120 employees
- R. Kelly plans tour of Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand
- ABC confirms host-free Oscars, says 'mystery' has stoked interest
- Steph Curry, John Legend to join Obama at Oakland event
