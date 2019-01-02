ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019

Four accused of stealing more than $500,000 of tequila

Four men were arrested in Florida on Sunday night after they stole more than $500,000 of tequila from a truck driver, police said.

Around the country:

Utah: A California man was arrested in Davis County, Utah on Tuesday after he allegedly bit a large chunk of another man's ear off following an argument in a hot tub about conspiracy theories. Read more.

Oregon: A man was arrested in Oregon last week after police said he was caught on camera attempting to steal a bike from right in front of a police station. Read more.

Alabama: An Alabama police chief who was fired after his arrest on drug charges is now accused of rape and incest. Read more.

Texas: Authorities are begging for the public's help in finding the killer of a 7-year-old girl. Read more.

Florida: A 2-year-old girl remains in the hospital a day after she was injured at a Florida zoo during a private rhino encounter experience, zoo officials and her family said. Read more.

US fires tear gas across Mexico border

U.S. authorities fired tear gas into Mexico during the first hours of the new year to repel about 150 migrants who tried to breach the border fence in Tijuana.

Romney criticizes Trump in op-ed

Sen.-elect Mitt Romney said Tuesday in an op-ed published in The Washington Post that President Donald Trump's behavior since taking office "is evidence that the President has not risen to the mantle of the office."

