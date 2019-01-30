ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019

'Coldest air in a generation' hits the Midwest

Officials warned of almost instant frostbite as temperatures in the region plunged below zero Wednesday. Some state offices are closed and postal workers won't deliver mail in 10 states. Thousands of flights have been canceled along with dozens of train services -- most of them in and out of Chicago.

Around the country:

New York City: A woman is suing a New York hospital after she withdrew life support for a man who wasn't her brother.

Oregon: An Oregon woman who struck and killed a cyclist in December 2017 had several drugs in her system at the time of the crash, including her dog's anxiety and panic disorder medication, according to court records filed Monday.

Los Angeles: Police in Los Angeles are trying to track down a man who was seen on video punching two women in the face at a hot dog stand.

Baltimore: Marijuana possession cases, regardless of quantity or a person's criminal record, will no longer be prosecuted in Baltimore, State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced Tuesday.

Ohio: A man who allegedly had photographs of weapons and pro-ISIS messages on his social media accounts was indicted Tuesday on charges of targeting a Jewish house of worship, federal prosecutors in northern Ohio said.

Synagogue shooting suspect charged with hate crimes

Federal prosecutors have filed new hate crime charges against the man accused of killing 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue last year.

SeaWorld announces death of 30-year-old Orca

Kayla, the orca, died Monday morning at SeaWorld Orlando. The cause of death will not be known until a post-mortem examination is complete, which SeaWorld said could take several weeks.

POLITICS headlines:

'Empire' star attacked in possible hate crime

"Empire" actor Jussie Smollett was attacked in the early morning hours on Tuesday in what Chicago police are calling a possible hate crime.

More ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

