ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019

Male workers at care center will undergo DNA testing

Police served a search warrant Tuesday to get DNA from all male employees at a long-term care facility in Phoenix where a patient who had been in a vegetative state for years gave birth.

Seattle: A Seattle man who police said killed his brother with a four-foot sword Sunday may be mentally ill, according to prosecutors. Buckey Wolfe, 26, told police he thought his brother was turning into a lizard. Read more.

Seattle: A Seattle man who police said killed his brother with a four-foot sword Sunday may be mentally ill, according to prosecutors. Buckey Wolfe, 26, told police he thought his brother was turning into a lizard.

Florida: Deputies in Florida say a man claimed that three syringes removed from his rectum during a strip search Friday do not belong to him.

California: A California man was arrested Monday after attempting to cash in his roommate's winning lottery ticket worth $10 million, police said.

Wyoming: An outdoor cat in Johnson County, Wyoming, was infected with the bubonic plague, according to health officials.

Second suspect facing charges in Jazmine Barnes killing

A second suspect will face a charge of capital murder in connection with the Jazmine Barnes homicide investigation, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Last Hawaiian tree snail dies

Lonely George, a 14-year-old Hawaiian tree snail who lived in a captive breeding facility, has died. He was the last of his kind on the planet.

Fact-checking Trump's immigration address

In his prime-time speech to the nation, President Donald Trump declared a border crisis that's in sharp dispute, wrongly accused Democrats of refusing to pay for border security and ignored the reality of how drugs come into the country as he pitched his wall as a solution to varied ills.

Eminem sells more than any other artist in 2018

The Detroit-native and music star had a great year in 2018 -- the best of any artist, in fact -- according to a new report on album sales from last year.

