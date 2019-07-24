ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Congress passes 9/11 fund extension
The Senate passed a bill 97-2 Tuesday to fund the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund for decades, permanently compensating individuals who were injured during the 2001 terrorist attacks and their aftermath rescuing people and removing debris under hazardous conditions.
Around the country:
- Texas: A high school student who was born in Dallas and is a US citizen was released from ICE custody on Tuesday after spending three weeks behind bars, his lawyer told CNN. Read more.
- Oklahoma City: A family of undocumented Honduran immigrants were chased down and shot at by three teens armed with BB guns in Oklahoma City on Monday, according to local news reports. Read more.
- Missouri: Cheyenne Hoyt recorded the moment an ICE agent smashed through a car window to arrest her boyfriend, Florencio Millan, who the government says is in the US illegally and wouldn't get out of the vehicle. Read more.
- Wyoming: Yellowstone National Park officials say a bull bison tossed a 9-year-old Florida girl into the air when the animal charged a group of about 50 tourists. Read more.
Puerto Rico Gov. Rosselló expected to resign today
Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló is expected to resign Wednesday after more than a week of protests that rocked the island's capital city, a source familiar with the situation told CNN.
Robert Mueller testifies before Congress
Much of Washington will stop in its tracks Wednesday as Mueller testifies on Capitol Hill for at least five hours, a nationally televised event that for many Americans will be their first detailed exposure to the former special counsel’s findings on Russia’s 2016 election interference.
- Trump sues to prevent the release of his tax returns
- NAACP unanimously calls on House to impeach President Trump
- Trump says Boris Johnson 'will be great' as Prime Minister
- Families separated by travel ban suing Trump administration
- Senate votes to confirm Mark Esper as defense secretary
- Rapper Tay-K sentenced to 55 years in prison for deadly robbery
- Nike's rare 'Moon Shoe' sold for $437,500
- 'Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood' has Tarantino talking retirement
- Snapchat tops 200 million daily users for first time
- Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift lead MTV VMA nominations
