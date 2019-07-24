ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Congress passes 9/11 fund extension

The Senate passed a bill 97-2 Tuesday to fund the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund for decades, permanently compensating individuals who were injured during the 2001 terrorist attacks and their aftermath rescuing people and removing debris under hazardous conditions.

Around the country:

Texas: A high school student who was born in Dallas and is a US citizen was released from ICE custody on Tuesday after spending three weeks behind bars, his lawyer told CNN. Read more.

A family of undocumented Honduran immigrants were chased down and shot at by three teens armed with BB guns in Oklahoma City on Monday, according to local news reports. Read more.

Cheyenne Hoyt recorded the moment an ICE agent smashed through a car window to arrest her boyfriend, Florencio Millan, who the government says is in the US illegally and wouldn't get out of the vehicle. Read more.

Yellowstone National Park officials say a bull bison tossed a 9-year-old Florida girl into the air when the animal charged a group of about 50 tourists. Read more.

Puerto Rico Gov. Rosselló expected to resign today

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló is expected to resign Wednesday after more than a week of protests that rocked the island's capital city, a source familiar with the situation told CNN.

Robert Mueller testifies before Congress

Much of Washington will stop in its tracks Wednesday as Mueller testifies on Capitol Hill for at least five hours, a nationally televised event that for many Americans will be their first detailed exposure to the former special counsel’s findings on Russia’s 2016 election interference.

