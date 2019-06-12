ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Nevada bans employment discrimination over pot use

Nevada has become the first state to ban employers from denying employment over marijuana use, with some exceptions.

Read about it here.

Around the country:

Texas: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a controversial measure that supporters say provides religious protections but Democrats and critics argue would allow discrimination against the state's LGBTQ community. Read more.

Florida: In the days ahead of the third anniversary of the mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida lawmakers have proposed plans to designate the nightclub a national memorial. Read more.

Missouri: Black drivers are 91% more likely than whites to be pulled over by police, a report from the Missouri Attorney General has found. Read more.

New York: A handyman accused of raping a neighbor, abducting her and chaining her up in his Niagara Falls, New York basement has pleaded not guilty. Read more.

California: A newborn baby boy was rescued Tuesday after being abandoned in a dumpster as temperatures reached 100 degrees, Northern California police said. Read more.

America's CFOs brace for 2020 recession

The longest economic expansion in modern American history could come to a screeching halt right before the 2020 presidential election.

Read about it here.

Catholic bishops convene to confront sex-abuse crisis

The nation's Roman Catholic bishops convened a high-stakes meeting Tuesday under pressure to confront the ever-widening child sexual abuse crisis that has disillusioned many churchgoers.

Read about it here.

No verdict in controversial border aid case

A federal judge Tuesday declared a mistrial in the closely watched case of a humanitarian aid worker charged with three felonies for helping a pair of undocumented migrants who authorities said entered the United States illegally.

Read about it here.

Trump invokes executive privilege ahead of vote

The Department of Justice informed the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday that President Donald Trump has asserted executive privilege over materials related to the addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

Read about it here.

Jon Stewart slams Congress

Former late night host and 9/11 first responders advocate Jon Stewart choked up Tuesday while slamming Congress over health care for responders to the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Read about it here.

Suspect in shooting of David Ortiz in custody

A man detained following the shooting of Red Sox all-star David Ortiz in the Dominican Republic appeared in court late Tuesday on a charge of being an accomplice to the attempted murder of the former baseball player.

Read about it here.

