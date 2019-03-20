ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Wednesday, March 20, 2019

Spring arrives today

After the bizarre winter of 2018-2019, the most eagerly anticipated words in southeast Michigan have been “Spring begins.” Even though it comes with the caveat that Mother Nature typically doesn’t keep to a calendar and lags behind a bit, it’s still psychologically important to know that astronomical spring officially begins Wednesday at 5:58 p.m.

Around the country:

Phoenix: A man in Phoenix has been accused of threatening a mosque one day after the New Zealand attack. Read more.

FDA approves first postpartum depression drug

For the first time in history, the US Food and Drug Administration has approved a drug specifically indicated for the treatment of postpartum depression, which experts say offers new hope to women and physicians.

Tree of Life raises $30K for New Zealand victims

Members of Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue, where a white supremacist killed 11 worshippers Oct. 27 in the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in American history, have started a campaign to support mourners and victims of Friday's massacre at two mosques in New Zealand.

Facebook settles lawsuits alleging discriminatory ads

Facebook is paying nearly $5 million to settle several lawsuits that alleged its advertising platform allowed for discrimination in housing, employment and credit ads.

Trailer for Tarantino's latest film released

The first trailer for Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” has arrived.

'Stranger Things 3' trailer released

The first trailer for the third installment of Netflix's "Stranger Things" has been released.

