ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Wednesday, March 27, 2019

DASHCAM: Woman leads Ohio police on chase

A woman was arrested Friday night after leading Ohio officers on a dangerous chase through Cleveland's east side.

Around the country:

New York: A county in New York City's northern suburbs is hoping a ban against unvaccinated children in public places wakes their parents to the seriousness of the problem. Read more.

Robert Kraft pleads not guilty

Billionaire Patriots owner Robert Kraft entered a plea of not guilty to two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution and requested a jury trial, according to court documents filed Tuesday in Florida.

Boeing 737 Max 8 declares emergency landing

A Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft from the fleet that was grounded after two deadly crashes made an emergency landing in Florida on Tuesday.

Child allegedly drugged, sexually assaulted in US custody

A Guatemalan father is suing two nonprofits that house migrant children for the US government, alleging his 10-year-old son was forced to take psychotropic drugs and sexually assaulted while in custody.

House fails to override Trump's veto

The House failed Tuesday to override President Donald Trump's veto after both chambers of Congress sought to overturn his national emergency declaration to build more border wall.

Senate shuns Green New Deal

The Senate on Tuesday defeated a proposal to take up the Green New Deal as both parties shunned an opportunity to debate a comprehensive climate change plan offered by Democrats.

More POLITICS headlines:

Why were charges against Smollett dropped?

Chicago's mayor and police superintendent still think the "Empire" actor staged an attack on himself and even the lead prosecutor on the case said he still believes that Smollett carried out a crime. So, how did Smollett get cleared of all charges?

More ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

