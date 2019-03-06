ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Wednesday, March 6, 2019

Black man's death in custody roils rural town
Anton Black's death in police custody has roiled a rural town on Maryland's Eastern Shore and left his family yearning for answers. They aren't satisfied by the conclusions of a county prosecutor, who isn't pursuing charges, or the medical examiner who ruled Black's death accidental. They want a federal investigation and help from Gov. Larry Hogan, who's expressed a personal interest in the case.
Around the country:
- Mississippi: Authorities say a Tulane University student was killed at an Interstate 10 rest stop in when two tires came loose from a passing tractor-trailer and struck her. Read more.
- Alabama: Rescue teams in Alabama are "fairly close to being done" with the search for survivors after a string of deadly tornadoes tore through the region over the weekend, officials said. Read more.
- Florida: Police say a Florida man spent what was supposed to be his wedding night in jail after breaking the nose of a man who refused to move out of the way of the beachfront wedding pictures. Read more.
- Texas: The Texas city of Abilene has succeeded at something that only eight other communities can boast: It has found a way to house its homeless veteran population. Read more.
Study: Womb infection increases autism risks
Children born to women who had a severe infection during pregnancy, such as sepsis, flu or pneumonia, show an increased risk of autism spectrum disorder and depression, new research finds. Yet those exposed to even a relatively minor urinary tract infection in utero also experienced an increased risk of such disorders.
Family Dollar will close nearly 400 stores
Family Dollar will close 390 stores this year and make big changes to the stores it is keeping open as the discount chain seeks a turnaround.
DHS Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen testifies
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen on Wednesday will became the highest Trump administration official yet this year to testify on the administration's immigration policies.
More POLITICS headlines:
- Democratic lawmaker plans to file impeachment resolution
- US trade deficit grows by more than $100 billion under Trump
- Senate hearing to examine 'devastating' nursing home abuse
- Michael Cohen returns to Hill on day he was supposed to report to prison
- CBP at breaking point, Trump administration says
R Kelly breaks silence
In his first interview since being charged with sexually abusing four people, including three underage girls, R. Kelly says he “didn’t do this stuff” and he’s fighting for his life.
More ENTERTAINMENT headlines:
- Hello Kitty to make her big screen debut
- Trailer for final 'Game of Thrones' season released
- What we learned from part II of 'Leaving Neverland'
