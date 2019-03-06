ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Wednesday, March 6, 2019

Black man's death in custody roils rural town

Anton Black's death in police custody has roiled a rural town on Maryland's Eastern Shore and left his family yearning for answers. They aren't satisfied by the conclusions of a county prosecutor, who isn't pursuing charges, or the medical examiner who ruled Black's death accidental. They want a federal investigation and help from Gov. Larry Hogan, who's expressed a personal interest in the case.

Mississippi: Authorities say a Tulane University student was killed at an Interstate 10 rest stop in when two tires came loose from a passing tractor-trailer and struck her. Read more.

Study: Womb infection increases autism risks

Children born to women who had a severe infection during pregnancy, such as sepsis, flu or pneumonia, show an increased risk of autism spectrum disorder and depression, new research finds. Yet those exposed to even a relatively minor urinary tract infection in utero also experienced an increased risk of such disorders.

Family Dollar will close nearly 400 stores

Family Dollar will close 390 stores this year and make big changes to the stores it is keeping open as the discount chain seeks a turnaround.

DHS Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen testifies

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen on Wednesday will became the highest Trump administration official yet this year to testify on the administration's immigration policies.

R Kelly breaks silence

In his first interview since being charged with sexually abusing four people, including three underage girls, R. Kelly says he “didn’t do this stuff” and he’s fighting for his life.

