ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Wednesday, May 1, 2019

Suspect in deadly UNCC shooting identified

A man armed with a pistol opened fire on the final day of classes at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, killing two people and leaving four others wounded -- three of them critically, authorities said.

Around the country:

Houston: A Houston man who allegedly "hated homosexuals" was arrested after robbing and killing a man who he met up with under the guise of a hookup, prosecutors said. Read more.

A Houston man who allegedly "hated homosexuals" was arrested after robbing and killing a man who he met up with under the guise of a hookup, prosecutors said.

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Mohamed Noor was found guilty Tuesday of third-degree murder and manslaughter for fatally shooting Justine Ruszczyk while responding to her 911 call.

Food containers made of Styrofoam, also known as polystyrene, will be officially banned from businesses in Maine after governor Janet Mills signed a bill into law Tuesday.

Health officials are investigating two cases of human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV, among clients who received injection-related procedures, including "vampire facials," at an Albuquerque spa. Read more.

Georgia: A Georgia stepmother is set to become the state's only female death row inmate after she was convicted this week of starving her 10-year-old stepdaughter to death.

Boeing relied on single sensor for 737 Max

The device linked to the Boeing 737 Max software that has been scrutinized after two deadly crashes was previously flagged in more than 200 incident reports submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration, but Boeing did not flight test a scenario in which it malfunctioned, CNN has learned.

Anti-Semitic incidents at historically high levels

Anti-Semitic incidents remained near historic levels in 2018 after surging the previous year, according to an annual report from the Anti-Defamation League.

Plans in motion for a 4,000-mile bike trail across U.S.

The Rails-to-Trails Conservancy is in the midst of creating the Great American Rail-Trail, a trail for bikers that will span 4,000 miles and go through 12 states across the mainland United States.

AG William Barr testifies

Attorney General William Barr is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee after the release of the redacted Mueller report.

