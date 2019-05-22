ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Wednesday, May 22, 2019

Washington to allow composting of human bodies

Gov. Jay Inslee signed legislation Tuesday making Washington the first state to approve composting as an alternative to burying or cremating human remains.

Read about it here.

Around the country:

Atlanta: An Atlanta police officer has been fired for using a stun gun on a woman and punching her in the face in front of her traumatized 4-year-old daughter. Read more.

An Atlanta police officer has been fired for using a stun gun on a woman and punching her in the face in front of her traumatized 4-year-old daughter. Read more. Wisconsin: Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has promised to veto the "born alive" bill and three other Republican-backed state bills aimed at reducing abortions if they end up on his desk. Read more.

Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has promised to veto the "born alive" bill and three other Republican-backed state bills aimed at reducing abortions if they end up on his desk. Read more. Nevada: The majority-female Nevada Assembly passed a bill Tuesday that would rewrite existing state laws to no longer require doctors to tell women about the "emotional implications" of an abortion. Read more.

The majority-female Nevada Assembly passed a bill Tuesday that would rewrite existing state laws to no longer require doctors to tell women about the "emotional implications" of an abortion. Read more. California: The driver of a motor home led Southern California police on a high-speed chase Tuesday night that ended in a violent crash, leaving at least three people hospitalized. Read more.

The driver of a motor home led Southern California police on a high-speed chase Tuesday night that ended in a violent crash, leaving at least three people hospitalized. Read more. Tennessee: Tennessee's Republican House speaker announced Tuesday that he will resign from his role following reports he and his former chief of staff used racist and sexually explicit language in text messages. Read more.

All the states pushing to restrict abortion access

The near-total ban on abortions signed into law in Alabama on Wednesday is the most restrictive abortion legislation in the country, but the state is not alone in trying to put limits on the procedure.

Read about it here.

BP resists calls to match Shell's climate change goals

BP is resisting pressure from investors and activists to take more radical action on climate change.

Read about it here.

Trump responds to Pelosi's 'cover-up' accusations

President Donald Trump took his deepening rage with Democrats to the White House Rose Garden on Wednesday, orchestrating a public display of fury at persistent oversight requests he says have forestalled any bipartisan cooperation.

Read about it here.

POLITICS headlines:

ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.