ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Mueller resigns, addresses Russia report
Special counsel Robert Mueller, breaking a two-year silence on his investigation into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign, announced his resignation from the Justice Department on Wednesday so that he can "return to public life."
Huawei calls on Washington to 'halt illegal action'
Huawei is pressing on with its lawsuit against the United States, challenging the constitutionality of a US law banning federal agencies from buying its products.
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek 'near remission'
"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek provided a positive update on his cancer treatment Wednesday, saying he's "near remission."
