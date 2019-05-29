ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Mueller resigns, addresses Russia report

Special counsel Robert Mueller, breaking a two-year silence on his investigation into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign, announced his resignation from the Justice Department on Wednesday so that he can "return to public life."

Read about it here.

Around the country:

Mississippi: A white campground manager in Mississippi has been fired after video showed her pulling a gun on a black couple trying to have a picnic Sunday. Read more.

New Mexico: A border suburb of El Paso, Texas, has issued a cease-and-desist order against construction of a privately funded border barrier. Read more.

San Diego: A 4-year-old boy is recovering well following an attack by a mountain lion at a nature preserve in San Diego, a hospital spokesman said Tuesday. Read more.

Kansas: A large tornado touched down Tuesday in Kansas, striking the southeast portion of Lawrence, according to the National Weather Service. Read more.

Virginia: Every public college in Virginia is freezing tuition for the next school year for the first time in almost 20 years. Read more.

Huawei calls on Washington to 'halt illegal action'

Huawei is pressing on with its lawsuit against the United States, challenging the constitutionality of a US law banning federal agencies from buying its products.

Read about it here.

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek 'near remission'

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek provided a positive update on his cancer treatment Wednesday, saying he's "near remission."

Read about it here.

