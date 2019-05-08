ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Wednesday, May 8, 2019

NYT: Trump businesses lost more than $1B in decade

President Donald Trump's businesses reported losses of $1.17 billion from 1985 to 1994, The New York Times reported Tuesday, citing information from tax documents from those years.

Read about it here.

Around the country:

Denver: A school shooting not far from Columbine High School left one student dead and eight others injured on Tuesday, authorities said. Read more.

A school shooting not far from Columbine High School left one student dead and eight others injured on Tuesday, authorities said. Read more. Chicago: A newborn baby was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after being found abandoned on top of a trash can in a Chicago alley, police said. Read more.

A newborn baby was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after being found abandoned on top of a trash can in a Chicago alley, police said. Read more. New York City: Six people, including four children, were killed Wednesday when an overnight fire ravaged an apartment in a city-owned Harlem building, fire and police officials said. Read more.

Six people, including four children, were killed Wednesday when an overnight fire ravaged an apartment in a city-owned Harlem building, fire and police officials said. Read more. Georgia: Three Georgia women bought a box of Legos while visiting a South Carolina consignment shop, only to find that the box was actually filled with about $40,000 worth of methamphetamine. Read more.

Three Georgia women bought a box of Legos while visiting a South Carolina consignment shop, only to find that the box was actually filled with about $40,000 worth of methamphetamine. Read more. Arizona: On Monday, more than 100 classmates of a student facing deportation walked out of Desert View High School and marched in protest to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. Read more.

Sandra Bland arrest video released

Newly released video shows the controversial 2015 traffic stop arrest of Sandra Bland from her vantage point, and her family's attorney questions why the footage didn't emerge before now.

Read about it here.

Trump invokes executive privilege over Mueller report

President Donald Trump has invoked executive privilege over special counsel Robert Mueller's unredacted report and the underlying evidence just before the House Judiciary Committee is set to vote on holding Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with the committee's subpoena for the materials.

Read about it here.

More POLITICS headlines:

Royal baby photos released by Meghan and Harry

The world finally has its first glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan's newborn son.

Read about it here.

More ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.