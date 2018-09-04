Colin Kaepernick big part of Nike's 'Just Do It' 30th anniversary campaign

Colin Kaepernick at the Sports Illustrated 2017 Sportsperson of the Year show on Dec. 5, 2017.

It has been two years since Colin Kaepernick last played quarterback in the NFL, but he made a triumphant return on Monday. Just not in the way you would have originally thought.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and protestor of racial injustice is one of the newest faces of Nike's 30th anniversary campaign for its "Just Do It" slogan.

The advertisement Kaepernick is in features a simple message: "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything."

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

Kaepernick began protesting against racial injustice in the preseason of the 2016 NFL season, when he began kneeling during the national anthem. This kick-started other NFL players to protest racial injustice around the league.

Other athletes in the campaign include LeBron James, Odell Beckham Jr. and Serena Williams.