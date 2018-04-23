Colorado woman says she was fined $500 for saving free Delta Air Lines snack

A Colorado woman says she received a $500 fine from US Customs and Border Patrol for saving an apple she received as a snack aboard a Delta Air Lines flight back from Europe.

Crystal Tadlock told KDVR that attendants passed out apples in plastic bags near the end of the flight from Paris, France to the United States. Tadlock said she wasn't hungry at the time, so she put the snack in her bag, planning to eat in during the second leg of her trip to Denver.

Tadlock said her bag was randomly searched as she went through customs in Minneapolis. When the apple was found, Tadlock told the agent she received the snack from the airline and asked if she could throw it out or eat it. She said the agent gave her a $500 fine instead.

"He had asked me if my trip to France was expensive and I said, 'yeah.' I didn’t really get why he was asking that question, and then he said 'It’s about to get a lot more expensive after I charge you $500,'" Tadlock told KDVR.

False. I did not enjoy the apple. Instead I received a $500 violation, had my global entry revoked (first time I’ve used it) AND I will be searched on every flight for the rest of my life 🚩#deltaforbiddenfruit #crystaltadlock #delta #applegate pic.twitter.com/ysGfTguppG — VeganQuesoHead (@VeganQuesoHead) April 22, 2018

Tadlock said she is frustrated that customs would ticket her when the agent clearly saw the snack came from an airline. She also said that Delta shouldn't have passed out apples to customers, or at least reminded passengers not to take the fruit off the plane.

"Prohibited items that are not declared by a passenger are confiscated and disposed of by CBP," A CBP spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News. "More importantly, civil penalties may be assessed for failure to declare prohibited agricultural products and may range up to 1,000 dollars per first-time offense for non commercial quantities. If the items are determined to be for commercial use, violations will be assessed at a much higher rate."

A Delta spokesperson told Fox News: "We encourage customers to adhere to U.S. Customs and Border Protection policies and requirements.”

Tadlock says she plans on fighting the ticket in court.

Watch KDVR's report below:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.