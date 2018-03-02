Couple kept children inside wooden box on disheveled property for years, SoCal police say

A Southern California couple is facing charges after their three children were found living in a wooden box on a disheveled property in Joshua Tree. (Morongo Basin Sheriff Station)

A Southern California couple is facing charges after their three children were found living in a wooden box on a disheveled property in Joshua Tree.

Mona Kirk, 51, and Daniel Panico, 73, were arrested after San Bernardino County deputies discovered the children on the property Wednesday morning. They are charged with child-cruelty.

Deputies said they found the children - ages 11, 13 and 14 - in a plywood box about 20 feet long by 10 feet wide and 4 feet high. Officials said the victims lived in the makeshift shelter for about four years.

Photos from the Morongo Basin Sheriff Station show the condition of the property.

PHOTOS: Mona Kirk & Daniel Panico arrested for willful cruelty to a child after deputies discover the family’s living conditions https://t.co/pKbHFDB0fF pic.twitter.com/HtxVtxTFET — Morongo Basin (@morongobasinstn) March 2, 2018

Deputies said they found large holes, mounds of trash and human feces on the property, which had no running water or electricity. Authorities also found a travel trailer they believed to be abandoned, according to CBS Los Angeles. They found 30-40 cats inside the trailer.

Kirk and Panico were found on the property and determined to be the parents of the three victims.

Children and Family Services took custody of the children after officials said there was an inadequate amount of food present, and the environment was unsuitable and unsafe.

A look inside the makeshift shed where a Joshua Tree couple were keeping their three kids. Deputies arrested the parents. #KCAL9 @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/Z52XnM5HrO — Tina Patel (@tina_patel) March 2, 2018

Kirk and Panico were arrested and booked into the Morongo Basin Jail in suspicion of willful cruelty to a child. They are being held on $100,000 bail.

