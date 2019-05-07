Dad accused of punching, killing infant son was angry after losing video game, Kentucky police say

Anthony Trice, 26, is charged with murder after he allegedly punched his infant son out of anger for losing a video game. (Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A Louisville man is charged with murder in the death of his 1-month-old son who he hit in the head out of anger after losing a video game, according to police.

Anthony Trice, 26, was arrested Saturday. His son died at the hospital Sunday night, officials said.

According to an arrest report obtained by WDRB, Trice was playing a video game while watching the infant at his home Friday night.

Trice reportedly became angry after losing the game, which led him to throw a controller and hit the child in the head with his fist, causing serious injury. Trice then picked up the child to try to quiet him and brought him to the kitchen to make a bottle, but dropped him on the way, according to the report.

Trice brought the baby back into the bedroom and "propped him up in a seated position" with a blanket in front of him and the bottle in his mouth, according to investigators. He reportedly left the infant unattended while he went to the bathroom, and when he returned, realized the baby was in distress. This prompted him to call 911, the report said.

The infant was taken to a children's hospital where he died Sunday evening.

Trice was initially charged with first-degree criminal abuse. Those charges have been upgraded to murder, officials said.

