DASHCAM: Woman leads Ohio police on dangerous chase, said she was on her way to work

CLEVELAND - A woman was arrested Friday night after leading Ohio officers on a dangerous chase through Cleveland's east side.

Imani Edwards is charged with felonious assault and failure to comply, according to officials.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol released dashcam video of the chase.

An SUV driven by Edwards is seen traveling on an interstate with several law enforcement vehicles in pursuit. At least five cruisers surround Edwards's vehicle and bring her to a stop. As officers are seen approaching Edwards with guns drawn, she takes off, crashing her vehicle into several cruisers as she drives away.

The pusuit continues through a residential area, with Edwards swerving into oncoming traffic and speeding through intersections.

Officers are finally able to bring Edwards's vehicle to a stop by pinning it against a utility pole on the side of the road. She is then seen being placed in handcuffs.

Watch the video above.

Police said Edwards failed to stop when they attempted to pull her over for illegally tinted windows. She later told officers that she had to get to work.

Newburgh Heights Police Chief John Majoy praised the officers' actions, noting that none of them fired their weapons.

“Their lives were at stake. She almost ran them over," Chief Majoy told Cleveland 19 News. "That’s a 2,000 pound weapon coming at you. They jumped out of the way just in the nick of time to save their own lives."

