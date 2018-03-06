Daycare workers gave toddlers melatonin-laced gummy bears for nap time, Illinois police say

Kristen Lauletta, 32, Jessica Heyse, 19, and Ashley Helfenbein, 25, were arrested for giving daycare children gummy bears laced with melatonin. (Des Plaines Police Department)

Three employees of a suburban Chicago daycare were arrested last week for allegedly giving toddlers gummy bears laced with melatonin.

According to NBC Chicago, police were called to the Kiddie Junction Daycare Center in Des Plaines on Friday afternoon for a “suspicious incident.”

Authorities arrested Kristen Lauletta, 32, Jessica Heyse, 19, and Ashley Helfenbein, 25. Police said the three women admitted to distributing melatonin-laced gummy bears to children without parental consent.

Police said the gummy bears were given in an effort to calm the kids down before nap time. The class had 12 children between the ages of 2 and 3.

When questioned, the women told police they did not think their actions were inappropriate because it was an over-the-counter sleeping aid.

"Like any parent, you worry what you give your kids," Des Plaines Police Chief William Kushner said. "And you worry what they're given when they're at school or in the care of a caregiver."

The women are each charged with two counts of child endangerment along with battery. Police said additional charges are possible.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is investigating the incident.

The three are expected to appear in court next month.

