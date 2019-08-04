Dayton shooter identified as 24-year-old Connor Betts, according to law enforcement sources

DAYTON, Ohio - The gunman in the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, has been identified as Connor Betts, 24, according to local and federal law enforcement sources.

FBI and local law enforcement authorities have served a search warrant at the shooter’s family home in Bellbrook.

According to the Dayton, Ohio Police Department, the number of injured victims in Sunday morning's mass shooting that left nine people dead has jumped to 27.

The police are working with the blood bank to set up donation opportunities. There will be a vigil at 8 p.m. Sunday night commemorating the lives of the shooting victims.

