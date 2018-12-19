Death metal guitarist warned of rapture, aliens as house went up in flames, records show

Guitarist Pat O'Brien, of popular death metal band Cannibal Corpse, was arrested last week as his Florida home went up in flames. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

NORTHDALE, Fla. - New details were revealed about a bizarre incident last week in which a popular death metal guitarist was arrested for burglary and assault of a police officer after his Florida home went up in flames.

Pat O'Brien, the lead guitarist for the band Cannibal Corpse, was arrested on December 10, reports WFLA.

A massive fire broke out about 7 p.m. at a home O'Brien rented in Northdale, officials said. Firefighters arrived shortly after and said they heard ammunition exploding inside the home. It took about an hour for them to get the fire under control.

Investigators found flame-throwing incendiary devices both inside and outside the home, according to court documents.

As the fire was burning, the sheriff's office received a call about a burglary in progress at a nearby home.

Court records revealed that O'Brien broke into the home, refused to leave and told his neighbors "the rapture is coming." He then pushed the homeowner down before running into the backyard, police said.

Deputies said that they found O'Brien hiding behind a fence, and when they tried to arrest him, he lunged at one of them with a switch blade. He was then shot with a stun gun and taken into custody, police said.

Investigators said that O'Brien had made phone calls to his parents earlier in the day, telling them "the aliens have landed."

The next day, authorities executed a search warrant on O'Brien's home and seized 160 items that included guns, gun parts and ammo.

O'Brien is charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling with assault and assault on a law enforcement officer. He was released from jail on $50,000 bond.

O'Brien has been a member of Cannibal Corpse since 1997. The band announced Monday they would be part of a leg of Slayer's upcoming farewell tour. They will be playing at the DTE Energy Music Theatre on May 19.

