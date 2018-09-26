Delta systems restored after technology issue grounded domestic flights

DETROIT - Delta systems have been restored after a technology issue grounded domestic flights, the company said.

Delta Air Lines previously announced it is experiencing technical difficulties with its app, making it difficult for travelers. The company grounded domestic flights for a brief time.

Here is a full statement from Delta:

"Delta teams have restored all IT systems after a technology issue briefly affected some systems this evening. Delta employees are now working diligently to accommodate customers whose travel plans have been affected. Booking, check-in and flight status are now available on delta.com. The Fly Delta app is also now functional. Customers should check flight information on delta.com or on the Fly Delta app for the latest operational information affecting their flights.

"During the technology issue, Delta issued a mainline groundstop in the U.S. until systems could be brought back up. There was no disruption or safety impact on any Delta flights in the air.

"We apologize to all customers for this inconvenience."

Delta confirmed the technical difficulties on Twitter after dozens of customers took to social media to complain of troubles. Travelers reported having a hard time printing boarding passes and checking flight statuses.

"We apologize for the difficulties you have experienced," Delta said in a tweet. "We are experiencing technical difficulties at this time. We are fully aware of the issue and we are working expeditiously toward a resolution as soon as possible. We appreciate your continued patience."

Delta has responded to complaints from several customers on Twitter.

"Our computer tracking system is temporarily down," Delta told another customer. "I suggest you reach back again in about an hour when our system should be back up and we will be able to assist you."

