Denver couple starts ride-sharing class for those with disabilities

A couple in Denver started a ride-sharing class for those who are intellectually and developmentally disabled to help them feel more independent.

They modeled the class after their daughter's driver's education class. They had classroom time, hours to practice using the apps and a mentor to make sure they were doing it right.

Unfortunately, in-person classes are only available in Denver, but you can contact the company and they will assist you.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.