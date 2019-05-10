Detectives: Florida woman put baby in bag, tossed her in trash bin

Rafaelle Alessandra Carbalho Sousa, 35, confessed to putting her baby in a bag and throwing her into a trash bin, police said. (Palm Beach Sheriff's Office)

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Detectives say a 35-year-old Florida woman confessed to putting her newborn baby girl in a plastic bag and throwing her into a trash bin outside an apartment complex.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's spokeswoman Therese Barbera said in a news release that Rafaelle Alessandra Carbalho Sousa was arrested late Thursday and will appear in court on Friday. She's charged with attempted felony murder and child abuse.

Officials say two people heard the baby crying and found her in the trash bin on Wednesday. She was taken to a hospital and is expected to be fine.

Investigators haven't said what led them to Sousa.

Under Florida law, newborns can be dropped off anonymously at a hospital or fire station with no questions asked.

Jail records don't list a lawyer for Sousa.

Our Detectives have arrested Mother of Abondonend Baby – Charges: Attempted Felony Murder and Child. After being interviewed by detectives Rafaelle admitted to delivering the baby, placing her in a bag and throwing her in the dumpster. pic.twitter.com/H5HhgMpu5Y — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 10, 2019

