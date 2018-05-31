Detroit Zoo offers discounts, benefits to SMART bus riders

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Starting Friday, a new partnership between the Detroit Zoological Society and SMART will provide discounts to the Detroit Zoo for those that ride the bus.

The “Zoom to the Zoo” program will provide each visitor who rides the SMART FAST bus to the zoo with a $2 discount on zoo admission with proof of their ride shown at the gate, a wristband for free fountain drinks at zoo concessions on the day of their visit and a free return bus ride.

"This is a great way to improve accessibility for guests who may have trouble getting to the zoo and it also eases the challenges associated with traffic, parking and construction -- especially with the I-696 closure,” said DZS executive director and CEO Ron Kagan. "The best part is that by riding SMART, zoo visitors can both save money and reduce their carbon footprint."

The SMART FAST Woodward express service is available seven days a week. For more information about hours, routes, park-and-ride opportunities and more, visit smartbus.org.