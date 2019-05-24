Disney World employee busted after trying to meet 8-year-old girl for sex, feds say

Frederick Pohl Jr., 40, is accused of trying to meet an 8-year-old girl for sex at an Orlando hotel. (U.S. Department of Justice)

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida man who worked at Disney's Magic Kingdom was arrested Tuesday after trying to meet up with an 8-year-old girl for sex, according to federal court documents.

Frederick Pohl Jr., 40, is charged with transferring obscene materials to a minor and attempting to entice a minor, officials said.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by the Orlando Sentinel, Pohl was expecting to meet the girl and her father at an Orlando Days Inn, but when he arrived, he was met my Homeland Security agents who placed him under arrest. He was reportedly found to have condoms and a pink, child-sized dress in his possession.

Pohl had been engaging in online communications with who he believed to be the girl and her father, the documents said. This communication included sending explicit photos of himself.

He was in fact chatting with an undercover federal agent.

Pohl originally planned on meeting the girl and her father in Michigan, but suggested "maybe we can change plans and you guys could come down here and see me" after claiming to have been injured in a car crash, according to the documents.

It is not clear exactly what Pohl's job was at Disney World.

He faces up to life in prison if convicted.