President Trump's Hollywood star smashed to rubble by man with pickaxe, police say

By Brian Newlin

LOS ANGELES - President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was destroyed Wednesday morning by a man with a pickaxe, police said.

About 3:30 a.m., officers were called to Hollywood Boulevard near Highland Avenue. When they arrived, they found the president's star smashed to rubble and a pickaxe lying beside it.

Witnesses told NBC Los Angeles that a man arrived with a guitar case and pulled out a pickaxe, which he used to smash the star. It is believed that he called the police himself, but left the scene before they arrived.

 Trump received the star in January 2007 for his role in the NBC show "The Apprentice."

