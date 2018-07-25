President Trump's Hollywood star smashed to rubble by man with pickaxe, police say

LOS ANGELES - President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was destroyed Wednesday morning by a man with a pickaxe, police said.

About 3:30 a.m., officers were called to Hollywood Boulevard near Highland Avenue. When they arrived, they found the president's star smashed to rubble and a pickaxe lying beside it.

So this just happened again... somebody used a pick axe to destroy Donald Trump's star on the Walk of Fame. Still trying to learn more, but we know it's been vandalized multiple times, just never on this level. @NBCLA 📸: Victor Park/Loudlabs pic.twitter.com/lzq7YrsSRV — Jonathan Gonzalez (@JonathanNBCLA) July 25, 2018

Witnesses told NBC Los Angeles that a man arrived with a guitar case and pulled out a pickaxe, which he used to smash the star. It is believed that he called the police himself, but left the scene before they arrived.

Multiple people — including police — tell me a man walked up with a guitar case and pulled out the pick axe. Then, it’s believed, he called police himself to report it, but left the scene before they got here. Now, he’s nowhere to be found. @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/mJNh1dbO0J — Jonathan Gonzalez (@JonathanNBCLA) July 25, 2018

Trump received the star in January 2007 for his role in the NBC show "The Apprentice."

