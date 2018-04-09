Driver crashes into house, striking gas line and triggering explosion, Texas police say

A family of three in Hurst, Texas was hospitalized Saturday after a vehicle crashed into their home, striking a gas line that triggered an explosion, officials said.

The explosion was captured on a neighbor's home security camera, according to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth. The neighbor compared the explosion to a "sonic boom," saying it shook his whole house.

The driver was identified as Arnulfo Castro. Police said he was not injured, but was arrested for traffic offenses.

According to police, Castro lost control of his vehicle and slammed into the house. Officers arrived and as they were talking with Castro, the home exploded.

Officers said that after the explosion, they heard screaming inside the home and broke down the back door to rescue the three people inside - a husband, wife, and son. Officials said the mother was listed in critical condition at the hospital, while the father and son were recovering.

Authorities said the explosion occurred seven minutes after the crash. Investigators determined the driver struck a gas line.

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth reports that the house is destroyed. The family has set up a GoFundMe page to collect donations.

