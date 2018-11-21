Driver killed after concrete 'likely thrown' from bridge hits windshield, Nashville police say

A man was killed Tuesday morning after a chunk of concrete was "likely thrown" through his windshield as he was driving near downtown Nashville, police said. (Matro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A driver was killed Tuesday morning on Interstate 24 near downtown Nashville after a piece of concrete went through his windshield, police said.

The incident happened about 5 a.m. near Shelby Avenue, according to Metro Nashville police. Investigators believe the concrete was "likely thrown" from a bridge. The victim was identified as 54-year-old Joe C. Shelton Jr.

MNPD investigating today's 4:54 a.m. death of Joe C. Shelton Jr., 54, on I-24 east near downtown after this chunk of concrete, likely thrown from the Shelby Av Bridge, went thru his windshield. Know who may have done this? 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/ehEOPXnfM6 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 20, 2018

The chunk of concrete landed in the windshield of Shelton's Nissan GT-R sports car and hit him in the face, reports WSMV. After Shelton was hit, his vehicle sideswiped a pickup truck and guardrail before coming to a stop. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Bridge inspectors determined that the chunk of concrete was not part of the bridge's structure and instead resembled part of a roadway curb.

Shelton was on his way to work at a Nissan plant when he was killed. The company released the following statement:

We are saddened to learn of Joe’s passing. Our deepest sympathies are with his family members, friends and colleagues at this difficult time.

Investigators in Nashville are now reviewing surveillance footage in hopes of identifying a suspect.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.