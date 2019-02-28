Drunken driver left nephew at crash scene because 'her child was the only one that mattered'

Cecilia Miranda, 37, is being held on $7,500 bail after leaving her nephew injured at the scene of a rollover crash

CHELSEA, Mass - An alleged drunken driver is being held on $7,500 bail after leaving her 10-year-old nephew at the scene of a rollover crash because he 'did not matter' to her.

According to a report by WHDH 7 News Boston, Cecilia Miranda, 37, was arraigned Tuesday in Chelsea District Court including operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and two counts of child endangerment

Police responded to an reported car in a ditch and found an overturned Nissan Kicks.

Witnesses told troopers that there were three people in the car when it turned over. Witnesses then reported seeing Miranda taking her injured 6-year-old son and leaving the scene in another car. Her 10-year-old nephew was still in the vehicle.

When asked why she left the second child behind, Miranda told investigators that "her child was the only one that mattered," according to prosecutors.

The 10-year-old was taken to the hospital by another bystander. Both children suffered serious injuries.

Miranda was arrested at Massachusetts General Hospital, seeking treatment for her and her son.

Once arrested, Miranda admitted to having three beers and multiple shots of tequila before getting behind the wheel.

Miranda's lawyer told the court that she had lived in the area her entire life, was a medical assistant, a student at Bunker Hill Community College, a wife and mother to three children with a clean record.

A judge ordered that she be held on $7,500 bail. Miranda will also have to surrender her drivers license and passport and must comply with alcohol screenings.

