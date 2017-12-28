EAGLE CAM: Harriet the bald eagle and her two eaglets in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Two eaglets have hatched from their shells in a nest high up in a tree in Fort Myers, Florida, and a live stream is available to watch them grow.

Famous bald eagle Harriet laid two eggs this year and both successfully hatched. The first eaglet, called E10, made its public debut Tuesday night at about 9 p.m. and its sibling, E11, hatched Wednesday.

E10 and E11 belong to Harriet and her mate M15 – short for Male 2015. Harriet found her current mate in 2015 after her former one, Ozzie, died following a fight with another male eagle.

This is the second season Harriet and M15 have mated.

The nest will be live streamed over the next few months and is made possible by Dick Pritchett Real Estate. Harriet and her mates have been live streamed since the 2012 nesting season.

