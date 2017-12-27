EAGLE CAM: Harriet the bald eagle laid 2 eggs and both hatched

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The first of two eggs laid by famous bald eagle Harriet, of Fort Myers, Florida, hatched Tuesday night and the second eaglet was seen Wednesday.

The first eaglet, called E10, hatched Tuesday night at about 9 p.m. E10 belongs to Harriet and her mate M15 – short of Male 2015. Harriet found her current mate in 2015 after her former one, Ozzie, died following a fight with another male eagle.

This is the second season Harriet and M15 have mated.

The second eaglet is known as E11, and the nest will be live streamed over the next few months, made possible by Dick Pritchett Real Estate. Harriet and her mates have been live streamed since the 2012 nesting season.

