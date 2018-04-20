Elementary students arrested for child porn after sending nude photos, Louisiana police say

Police in Slidell, Louisiana arrested two elementary school students Wednesday after they allegedly distributed nude photos to classmates through the social-media app Snapchat.

A girl and a boy were charged with distribution of child pornography, according to the Slidell Police Department.

WVUE reports that the female student allegedly used Snapchat to send nude photos of herself to the male student, who then allegedly sent them to other classmates at Bonne Ecole Elementary.

In a Facebook post Thursday, the Slidell Police Department encouraged parents to "have a candid conversation with their kids about the seriousness, and the long term effects, of taking and sending nude photographs.”

Both children were released into the custody of their parents, police said.

A district spokeswoman said there would be no comment from school officials due to student privacy laws. Police said the ages or grades of the students would not be released in order to protect their identities.

