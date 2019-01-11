Elizabeth Smart on Jayme Closs' return: 'What a miracle!!!'

BARRON, Wis. - Elizabeth Smart says it is a "miracle" that a 13-year-old Wisconsin girl missing for nearly three months has been found safe.
Smart was 14 when she was abducted from her Salt Lake City home in 2002. She was rescued nine months later.
Jayme Closs disappeared in October after her parents were killed inside their home in Barron, Wisconsin. She was found Thursday in a town about an hour's drive away after approaching a woman walking her dog, saying she'd been held against her will.
What a miracle!!! Jayme Closs has been found!!!! I’m so thrilled to hear the news. What has been such a heart wrenching tragedy finally has some happiness in the story. I’m praying for Jayme and all her family that they can have a joyous reunion and as the rest of the country celebrates alongside this happy occasion we all are mindful to give the family their space and privacy on their road to finding a new sense of normal and moving forward. I have no doubt Jayme and her family will forever appreciate the efforts and prayers of the many thousands of people who contributed and kept them in their thoughts and prayers! I hope we may all continue to support and embrace Jayme as she reclaims her life and comes to terms with the reality of her situation. What a brave, strong, and powerful survivor!!!! No matter what may unfold in her story let’s all try to remember that this young woman has SURVIVED and whatever other details may surface the most important will still remain that she is alive. May god bless you Jayme Closs and may we all continue to search for every missing child. #miracleshappen #novictimblaming #hope #findingnormal #survivor #strong #brave
