Employers in Nevada can no longer deny employment over marijuana use, with exceptions

Nevada has become the first state to ban employers from denying employment over marijuana use, with some exceptions.

Governor Steve Sisolak this month signed AB 132, which makes it unlawful for an employer to refuse to hire someone because they tested positive for marijuana on a drug screening test.

There are some exceptions to the law. People trying to become firefighters or emergency medical technicians, as well as those applying for jobs that require the operation of a motor vehicle are not protected by the ban.

Jobs that require federal funding are also exempt, as marijuana is still illegal at the federal level.

Possession and comsumption of recreational marijuana became legal in Nevada on January 1, 2017.

"As our legal cannabis industry continues to flourish, it’s important to ensure that the door of economic opportunity remains open for all Nevadans," Sisolak said in a statement. "That’s why I was proud to sign AB 132 into law, which contains common-sense exceptions for public safety and transportation professionals."

The law will go into effect January 2020.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.