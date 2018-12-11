Ex-Baylor frat president accused of rape will serve no jail time after plea deal

Jacob Walter Anderson, 23, will serve no jail time after pleading no contest in a sexual assault case. (McLennan County Sheriff's Department)

WACO, Texas - A former Baylor fraternity president will serve no jail time after accepting a plea deal in a sexual assault case.

Judge Ralph Strother accepted a plea bargain Monday for 23-year-old Jacob Walter Anderson.

The former fraternity president was indicted on rape charges, but the deal allowed him to plead no contest to a lesser charge of unlawful restraint in exchange. He will receive probation and counseling, officials said. He will not have to register as a sex offender.

The woman who accused Anderson gave the following victim impact statement in court:

I am devastated by your decision to let my rapist Jacob Walter Anderson go free without any punishment. Rape is a violent crime that alters the victim’s life and the life of everyone around them forever. He stole many things from me the night he raped me. I will never be the same again. On Feb. 21, 2016, when I was a 19-year-old sophomore at Baylor University, Jacob Walter Anderson took me to a secluded area behind a tent and proceeded to violently and repeatedly rape me.

Anderson is a former president of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity, reports KCEN.

An arrest warrant states that the victim, then 19, was at a party at the frat house when she accepted a cup of punch before becoming disoriented and confused. The woman said Anderson then led her into the backyard and proceeded to rape her and repeatedly assault her until she blacked out. She said Anderson almost killed her.

After waking up alone and choking on her own vomit, the woman found a friend at the party who took her to a hospital where she received a sexual assault medical exam, according to police.

Prosecutor Hilary LaBorde says evidence didn't support allegations that the victim may have been drugged.

“Conflicting evidence and statements exist in this case making the original allegation difficult to prove beyond a reasonable doubt,” LaBorde said in a statement.

An online petition opposing the plea deal had received over 87,000 signatures as of Tuesday morning.

The case marks at least the third time Strother has approved probation for men accused of sexually assaulting Baylor students.

Watch KCEN's report below:

