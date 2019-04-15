Family finds naked man in home after he crashed SUV into their yard, Connecticut police say

Joseph Achenbach, 35, was found naked inside a family's home after he crashed an SUV into their yard, police said. (Newtown Police Department)

NEWTOWN, Conn. - A Connecticut family came home Saturday morning to find a naked man who entered their house after crashing his SUV into their back yard, police said.

Joseph Achenbach, 35, is charged with criminal trespass, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, evading responsibility and driving under the influence, reports The News-Times.

Officers said it was about 8 a.m. when they were called to the home. The homeowners told police they returned from shopping to find a naked stranger, later identified as Achenbach, walking around their house.

According to investigators, Achenbach had crashed his Ford Escape into the back yard of the home while the family was out. He then reportedly entered the home through an unlocked sliding door.

“Obviously this was a very terrifying situation for the homeowners and we are very happy our officers were able to respond in a prompt manner, and apprehend the suspect without anyone getting hurt,” said Lieutenant Aaron Bahamonde. "We will not speculate as to the motive, but can say with certainty that alcohol and/or drugs played a role in Achenbach's behavior."

Officers said they were unable to find Achenbach's clothes and believe he was naked before crashing his vehicle.

Achenbach was taken into custody and is due in court Monday.

