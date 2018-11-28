Father shoots son after Thanksgiving argument over NFL players kneeling, North Carolina police say

Jorge Luis Valencia Lamadrid, 51, is accused of shooting his son after a Thankgiving argument over NFL players kneeling during the national anthem. (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

CARY, N.C. - A father in North Carolina is charged after allegedly shooting his son on Thanksgiving Day following an argument over NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.

Jorge Luis Valencia Lamadrid, 51, is accused of shooting his 21-year-old son.

The incident began just as Lamadrid's family sat down for Thanksgiving dinner about 5 p.m., according to a warrant obtained by WNCN. Two of his sons got in an argument over athletes kneeling during the national anthem, the warrant said.

Lamadrid's 21-year-old son became confrontational with his older brother, and Lamadrid told him to leave the house, according to the warrant. Soon after telling his son to leave, the confrontation reportedly became physical.

The father realized he couldn't stop the physical confrontation, and he went to get his shotgun, the warrant said. When the victim saw his father with the shotgun, he reportedly left the house, but later returned and continued arguing.

Lamadrid placed his 21-year-old son's bags on the back porch, and the older brother then threw the bags into the backyard, according to the warrant. At that point, the victim reportedly began throwing patio furniture.

The father told police he was holding the shotgun as his 21-year-old son threw a water bottle that hit him in the face, which caused him to squeeze the trigger.

The victim was hit in the hand and leg, police said. He suffered no-life-threatening injuries.

Lamadrid was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, officials said. He has since bonded out of jail, according to arrest records.

