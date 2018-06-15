2 fall from 34 feet, multiple injuries reported after roller coaster derails in Florida

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Firefighters rescue riders after a roller coaster derailed Thursday evening in Daytona Beach, Fla.

News 6 WKMG reported a car on a coaster derailed at an amusement park on the Daytona Beach Boardwalk.

According to the Daytona Beach Fire Department, six of the 10 riders rescued were taken to a hospital. Two of those riders fell to the ground from 34 feet, authorities said. The extent of the riders' injuries is unknown.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.