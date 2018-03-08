Florida inmate promised hitman cash and car to kill his child molestation victim, deputies say

Richard Palmer, 26, behind bars for lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 12, allegedly tried to hire someone to kill his victim and witnesses. (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

A Florida inmate awaiting trial for child molestation attempted to hire someone from behind bars to kill his victim and witnesses, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

26-year-old Richard Palmer was already in the Polk County Jail facing charges for lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 12, according to WFLA. Palmer was given additional charges Wednesday after reportedly asking a cellmate if he knew anyone willing to kill the victim and witnesses in his case.

The cellmate told deputies that Palmer offered $15,000 and a sports car in exchange for the murder of the child and two adults. Deputies say that Palmer also wanted their house burned down to destroy evidence.

Deputies say Palmer even drew a map of the targeted home, including landmarks and an interior layout to help the hired killer. The map was turned over to deputies by the cellmate.

An undercover detective posed as someone willing to help with the murders. Palmer gave the detective directions and arranged for $100 to be wired via Western Union in advance of the murders.

Deputies say Palmer used the term “X Out” when talking about the planned murders. They say he also used the phrase "exterminate all Jews," referring to his victims in the neighborhood.

"This is as bad an individual, as mean an individual that has ever walked the face of the earth," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Palmer was charged Wednesday with two counts of solicitation to commit murder and one count of solicitation to commit arson.

Palmer's molestation case dates back to February 2013, according to court documents. The girl, who was younger than 12, said she awoke to find Palmer next to her in bed with his hands inside her underwear.

Palmer was arrested on the molestation charges in November 2015, but posted bail the following month.

Palmer's bail was revoked last year when he was arrested for allegedly battering a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. He has been in jail since September.

