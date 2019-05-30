Florida man, 70, admits to impregnating 13-year-old girl, police say

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A 71-year-old Florida man was arrested Saturday after admitting to police that he impregnated a 13-year-old girl, police said.

Renaud Jerome is charged with three counts of sexual activity with a child and one count of impregnating a child.

According to a police report obtained by the Miami Herald, the girl arrived at North Broward Medical Center on Friday morning complaining of constipation. After a medical exam, doctors determined she was 14 weeks pregnant, the report said.

Officials from the Florida Department of Children and Families and the Broward County Sheriff's Office were called to the hospital, where Jerome had reportedly arrived with the girl.

The 13-year-old told investigators that Jerome "would touch her and have sex with her," the report said. The relationship between Jerome and the girl was not clear, but they lived in the same Boca Raton home, according to police.

An officer, with the help of a translator, spoke with Jerome, who only speaks Creole.

Jerome told the officer that "he has had consensual vaginal intercourse" with the girl three times over the past few months, and that the unborn child is his, according to the report. He claimed he "never forced her to do anything," police said.

The age of consent in Florida is 18 years old. People aged 16 and 17 can give consent to a partner up to the age of 23. No one under the age of 16 can legally consent to sexual activity, according to Florida statutes.

Jerome is being held without bond in the Palm Beach County Jail, according to the Panama City News Herald. A judge ordered he have no contact with the teen or anyone under the age of 18.

