Florida man bitten by 4-foot snake that slithered out of toilet, police say

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - A Florida man was bitten by a 4-foot ball python after he discovered the snake in his toilet Sunday morning, police said.

The Coral Springs Humane Unit was called to an apartment about 4 a.m. after a 52-year-old resident discovered the reptile in his bathroom. The snake "rose up and bit him" as he lifted the toilet seat, according to a police report obtained by the Sun Sentinel.

The man was bitten on the arm and treated at his apartment, police said. The snake was nonvenemous.

A police spokesperson said the reptile did not belong to the man and it is unclear how it got into the toilet.

The humane unit took the snake to a veterinarian office where it was treated for a scale infection, according to officials.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.