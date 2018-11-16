Florida man enters police station, asks to go to jail for child porn, officers say

Cory Hinsch, 24, was arrested after going to the Pensacola Police Department and telling officers he needed to go to jail for downloading child pornography. (Escambia County Jail)

PENSACOLA, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested this month after he went to a police station and told officers that he needed to go to jail for downloading child porn on his cellphone, officers said.

Cory Hinsch, 24, was arrested on November 9 at the Pensacola Police Department.

Hinsch walked into the police station, approached an officer at the front desk, and said he needed to go to jail for child porn that he downloaded on his cellphone, according to an arrest report obtained by the Pensacola News Journal. He then held his cellphone up to the glass and showed the officer a picture of a young girl engaged in sex acts, the report said.

Hinsch told investigators that he downloaded the child porn from the dark web and agreed to let officers download and view his cellphone. Detectives said they found two photos depicting child pornography.

Hinsch was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, according to officials. He was released November 13 on $10,000 bond.

