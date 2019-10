Florida police officers saved the life of an 18-month-old boy after his mother flagged officers when the child started choking on a Goldfish cracker.

Bodycamera video shows the officers working to resuscitate the child, beginning by patting his back then eventually placing him on the ground to perform CPR until he let out a gasp.

Paramedics then took the child to the hospital where doctors say he'll be fine.

