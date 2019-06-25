Veteran is walking from Florida to Idaho for Wounded Warrior Project

A veteran is on a walk from Florida to Idaho for a cause.

The former military police investigator from Florida started in Keystone Heights, Florida and is on his way to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

He has walked over 2,600 miles to support the Wounded Warrior project. He wants to do this for the soldiers who are still fighting battles from the war and for those who suffer from post traumatic stress disorder, those whose limbs have been amputated, and those who deal with traumatic brain injuries.

