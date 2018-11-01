Florida woman left two kids in hot car with bag of meth while shopping at dollar store, police say

Nicole Buffington, 24, was arrested Tuesday after police said she left two children in a hot car with a bag of meth. (Pasco County Sheriff's Office)

HUDSON, Fla. - A Pasco County woman was arrested Tuesday after leaving two children in a hot car with a bag of meth in the driver's seat while she shopped at a dollar store, police said.

Nicole Buffington, 24, is facing charges of child neglect and possession of methamphetamine, reports the Tampa Bay Times.

Deputies said they responded to a Dollar Tree about 3 p.m. for a welfare check on two young children left in a hot car. A 1-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy were found seated in the back of the car, and a "small clear bag which contained a crystal-like substance" was found sitting in the driver's seat, police said.

A field test was administered on the substance, which deputies said tested positive for methamphetamine. An arrest report obtained by the Times said the meth was "in a position to easily be accessed" by the children.

Buffington was located inside the dollar store. Investigators determined that the children were alone in the hot car for about 20 minutes.

Buffington was arrested and transported to the Land O Lakes Jail without incident, officials said.

